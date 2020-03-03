March 3, 2020
YEAH, BUT OUR PARTY HAS RACIAL PURITY AND NO GIRLS:
Democrats actually learned from 2016 (Jennifer Rubin, March 3, 2020, Washington Post)
In an era of petulant and self-absorbed politics, in which parties are less relevant and effective than ever and the center is crumbling, an extraordinary scene played out on Monday. Moderate Democratic politicians acted like grown-ups, with grace and enthusiasm, as they rallied to support former vice president Joe Biden, the centrist candidate capable of defeating a bomb-throwing populist.For many former Republicans (or one temporarily in exile) who lived through the total collapse of the Republicans in the Trump onslaught in 2016 -- and warned Democrats not to repeat the error of the rival party -- there was a mixture of delight, relief and amazement. Could it be that one party had collectively decided not to commit political suicide? Could it be that a party solved the conundrum in which the individual imperative to remain in the race leads to a collective failure (i.e. the inability to thwart a hostile takeover)?
