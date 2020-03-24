March 24, 2020
WITH GREAT POWER COMES GREAT RESPONSIBILITY:
People are dying after self-medicating with unproven COVID-19 drug promoted by Trump (The Week, 3/23/20)
President Trump has touted the decades-old anti-malaria drug chloroquine and its less-toxic cousin hydroxychloroquine as promising treatments for the COVID-19 coronavirus in press briefings and on Twitter, despite warnings from top federal health officials that the drugs aren't approved to fight COVID-19 and could have harmful side effects. The publicity has led to a run on the drugs, leaving people who use it to treat lupus and arthritis unable to fill their prescriptions. There have also been deaths.
