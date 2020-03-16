WHO IS STILL STUNNED BY HIS IGNORANCE AND INEPTITUDE?:

In public, President Trump emits meaningless happy talk and misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. In conversation with the nation's governors, however, he essentially admitted he has nothing to offer them. They -- and by extension the rest of us -- are on our own.





The New York Times reports:





"Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment -- try getting it yourselves," Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call, a recording of which was shared with The New York Times. "We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself." . . .





Governors Jay Inslee of Washington, whose state is at the epicenter of the domestic outbreak, and Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico both reacted angrily to the administration's slow response to the crisis.

Good for them. (Take note, former vice president Joe Biden: Lujan Grisham should be on any short list for your pick for your No. 2.) The notion that the federal government is so ill-prepared and still incapable of helping locate and distribute life-saving equipment is an admission of Trump's utter incompetence and negligence. It is also counterproductive, as Lujan Grisham pointed out: "If one state doesn't get the resources and materials they need, the entire nation continues to be at risk." It is stunning that the president does not grasp this.