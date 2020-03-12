March 12, 2020
WHO COULD POSSIBLY HAVE FORESEEN CUTS WERE A MISTAKE?:
TRUMP'S TOP CORONAVIRUS DOCTOR CALLED FOR HEALTH EMERGENCY FUND BACK IN 2017 (JAMES WALKER ON 3/12/20, Newsweek)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading health expert and member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, predicted three years ago that the administration would have to deal with a surprise disease outbreak.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) told a Georgetown University event on pandemic preparedness in January 2017 that there was "no doubt" President Trump's team would face "challenges that their predecessors were faced with" over infectious diseases.He also called for the creation of a "public health emergency fund" aimed at handling situations such as a surprise virus outbreak, adding that waits for funding had been "painful" in the past.Delivering a keynote speech at the Georgetown University Medical Center event, Dr. Fauci said: "If there's one message that I want to leave with you today... is that there is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases.
