March 22, 2020
WHEN WE CLAIM TOP SPOT DO WE START CALLING IT THE AMERICAN VIRUS?:
U.S. NOW HAS THIRD-HIGHEST NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES AFTER CHINA AND ITALY (CHANTAL DA SILVA, 3/22/20, Newsweek)
The United States now has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, following behind only Italy and China, new data shows.In recent weeks, the spread of COVID-19 has continued to expand across the country, with the U.S. seeing a total of 26,747 confirmed cases as of Sunday morning, according to an online tracker maintained by the Johns Hopkins University. At least 340 of those cases have resulted in death, with New York and Washington state sharing the brunt of those deaths from the new coronavirus, with 94 and 76, respectively.
Asking for a friend who thinks it's just about geography, not ethnicity....
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2020 8:10 AM