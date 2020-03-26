WHEN NANCY'S NOT YOUR LEADER YOU SETTLE FOR FAILURE:





The drive by leaders to speed the bill through the Senate was slowed as four conservative Republican senators from states who economies are dominated by low-wage jobs demanded changes, saying the legislation as written might give workers like store clerks incentives to stay on unemployment instead of returning to their jobs since they may earn more money if they're laid off than if they're working. They settled for a failed vote to modify the provision. [...]





Democrats said the package would help replace the salaries of furloughed workers for four months, rather than the three months first proposed. Furloughed workers would get whatever amount a state usually provides for unemployment, plus a $600 per week add-on, with gig workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.





Businesses controlled by members of Congress and top administration officials -- including Trump and his immediate family members -- would be ineligible for the bill's business assistance.



