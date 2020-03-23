WHAT? NO BILLIONS FOR DONALD?:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her caucus would unveil legislation Monday "that takes responsibility for the health, wages and well-being of America's workers." It would include, according to a statement from the California Democrat:





Requirements that corporations getting bailout money shield workers' wages and benefits, and limits on CEO compensation, stock buybacks and layoffs.





Direct payments to Americans, along with expanded paid family and medical leave.





Grants and loans to small businesses.





Strengthened unemployment insurance.





Increased funding for hospitals and tougher safety standards for health-care workers.





Language urging President Donald Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to manufacture more health-care supplies.





$40 billion in funding for schools and universities along with student debt relief.





More funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other food assistance programs.





State election grants and a national requirement for 15 days of early voting and no-excuse absentee voting as fears grow about coronavirus spreading at crowded polling sites.