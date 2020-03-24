WHAT DOES THE rIGHT HAVE TO DO WITH DEMOCRACY?:





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fumed Tuesday morning after the High Court ruled that the Knesset must be convened to choose a new speaker and after the Blue and White-led bloc, used its 61-strong majority to form parliamentary oversight committees.





After gaining control over the Arrangements Committee, which determines which parliamentary committees will be formed and who will sit on them during a transitional government, the center-left bloc late Monday pushed ahead with the formation of six special parliamentary committees, including one to oversee Israel's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Likud's bloc boycotted all the votes.



