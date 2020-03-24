March 24, 2020
WHAT DOES THE rIGHT HAVE TO DO WITH DEMOCRACY?:
Likud says right-wing bloc will boycott 'stolen, undemocratic' Knesset (MICHAEL BACHNER and TOI STAFF, 3/24/20, Times of Israel)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fumed Tuesday morning after the High Court ruled that the Knesset must be convened to choose a new speaker and after the Blue and White-led bloc, used its 61-strong majority to form parliamentary oversight committees.After gaining control over the Arrangements Committee, which determines which parliamentary committees will be formed and who will sit on them during a transitional government, the center-left bloc late Monday pushed ahead with the formation of six special parliamentary committees, including one to oversee Israel's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Likud's bloc boycotted all the votes."Blue and White together with [Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor] Liberman and the [mostly Arab] Joint List decided to steal the Knesset from 2.5 million right-wing voters," Likud said in a statement.
Fun to joke about Donald refusing to leave office in January until you realize what these people are actually like.
