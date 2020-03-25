WHAT BODIES?:

New York City is running out of room to store the bodies of those who've died from COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged less than 3 months ago.





The city has become an epicenter for the spread of the novel coronavirus due its role as a global hub of travel, tourism, and commerce.





On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference that the state has more than 30,000 confirmed cases -- in part due to dramatically expanded testing -- of which about 17,000 are from NYC.





"We're not slowing it, and it is accelerating on its own," Cuomo previously said, in another press conference on Tuesday. He added that the state's projection for hospital beds it will need at the peak of the outbreak will be around 140,000 -- though it currently has only 53,000.