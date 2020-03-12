WE'RE WITH DONALD:





President Donald Trump greets supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 30, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump suggested Thursday that he could veto a reauthorization of FISA's expiring surveillance powers, tweeting that "many Republican Senators want me to veto the FISA Bill." [...]





[T]he bill has drawn criticism from FISA hawks on both sides of the aisle, with House Republicans who support more stringent reforms telling National Review that their coalition of conservatives and progressives who wanted to substantively change FISA were rebuffed by leadership.





Senators Mike Lee (R., Utah) and Rand Paul (R., Ky.) share critical views of FISA's civil liberties abuses, and both publicly condemned the House's bill.





"I'm going to use every option at my disposal to stop the House bill and to offer up amendments," Lee told Politico. "I have given no one any reason to believe that I would be unwilling to let the clock run out." He added that he had told Trump "publicly and privately" To veto the bill.





Paul told reporters that the current bill "with no amendments is completely unacceptable and an affront to any of those who were ever concerned about FISA abuse."