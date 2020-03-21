March 21, 2020
WELCOME TO THE LEFT, LOU:
Lou Dobbs Said Media Hyped Coronavirus. Now He's in Quarantine. (Matt Wilstein, 3/20/20, ,The Daily Beast)
Less than two weeks ago, even as he reported that the virus had infected 113,000 people in 111 countries and territories around the world, Dobbs was accusing the "national left-wing media" of "playing up fears of the coronavirus" in order to drive down the stock market.More recently, he had taken to echoing Trump by referring to COVID-19 as the "Wuhan virus" and lauding the president for causing a brief market increase with his national emergency declaration a week ago.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 21, 2020 6:55 PM