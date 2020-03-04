WE STILL HAVE OLD UNEDUCATED WHITE MEN!:

Support from black voters translated across the South, with Biden notching double-digit victories in Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. According to Washington Post exit polling data, Biden carried voters who care most about race relations, with a median 48 percent support across Super Tuesday states.





Black support explains some of Biden's success Tuesday, but surprise victories in Texas and Massachusetts suggested there's something else going on with Biden's voting coalition.





In the 2018 midterms, Democrats swept into power in the House on the strength of overwhelming support not just from black voters, but from suburban white women voters as well. Exit polling from Tuesday suggests that Biden's base tracks closely with the 2018 blue wave.





In Texas, Biden carried the Dallas and Houston suburbs. He also carried nearly every county in Virginia, including northern Virginia and the Washington, DC suburbs. That pattern was repeated throughout much of the Super Tuesday states.



