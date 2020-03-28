WE DO KNOW WHAT'S NEEDED:

The latest survey, taken on March 23 and 24, shows that experts have not become more certain or increasingly optimistic over the last week. According to the most recent survey, experts think 9 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were known at the time of the survey. As a group, they think hospitalizations won't peak for several more weeks or months, and they expect around 246,000 deaths related to COVID-19 in 2020.





"The situation this week is no more clear due to the diversity of responses across states, and uncertainty about the impact of those responses," said Justin Lessler, one of the respondents and an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University.





But, he added, if we "adhere to guidance around social distancing, take all symptoms seriously, and self-isolate at the first sign of potential infection," it's possible the outcome will fall closer to the best-case scenario.