UNIFYING THE PARTY AGAINST THE lEFT/rIGHT:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called out Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for not taking steps to control the "organized nastiness" of some of his supporters during the presidential campaign.





"It's not just about me," Warren said in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Thursday following her decision to suspend her campaign for the Democratic nomination. "I think that's a real problem with this online bullying and sort of organized nastiness. ... I'm talking about some really ugly stuff that went on."





While politics has become riddled with such behavior, she said it was a particular problem with Sanders's supporters.