March 22, 2020
TRUMPBOT FLU?:
Federal law enforcement document reveals white supremacists discussed using coronavirus as a bioweapon (Hunter Walker and Jana Winter, 3/21/20, Yahoo News)
White supremacists discussed plans to weaponize coronavirus via "saliva," a "spray bottle" or "laced items," according to a weekly intelligence brief distributed by a federal law enforcement division on Feb. 17.Federal investigators appeared to be monitoring the white nationalists' communications on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app that has become popular with neo-Nazis. In the conversations, the white supremacists suggested targeting law enforcement agents and "nonwhite" people with attacks designed to infect them with the coronavirus."Violent extremists continue to make bioterrorism a popular topic among themselves," reads the intelligence brief written by the Federal Protective Service, which covered the week of Feb. 17-24. "White Racially Motivated Violent Extremists have recently commented on the coronavirus stating that it is an 'OBLIGATION' to spread it should any of them contract the virus."
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2020 8:34 AM