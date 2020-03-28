THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

Coquin, a 5-month-old wine bar on Spring Street, is being accused of misleading customers by selling frozen pizzas as "gourmet Roman-style thin crust pizza, with house made marinara sauce and whole milk mozzarella."





Amid an unprecedented financial crisis for the hospitality sector, which has inspired many Charleston-area eaters to shower cash on independent restaurants, and many food-and-beverage workers to safeguard their money, concerned diners who spend time in the neighborhood claim chef-owner Chip Grimalda is selling mass-market pizza marked up 700 percent.





Coquin last weekend launched its pizza program, promoting the new pies on its website and via Instagram ads. According to Grimalda, the restaurant has since sold about 20 pizzas a day, priced at $18 for cheese or $20 for a pizza topped with meat or vegetables.