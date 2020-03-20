THERE'S NO CONFUSION:

A better question might be whether any Asian-Americans support Trump's use of the phrase. I asked Cliff Li, a Chinese American businessman who heads the National Committee of Asian American Republicans, what he thinks. The group, which supported Trump in 2016 and is likely, Li said, to do so again this year, boasts 10 chapters around the country and has helped the campaigns of GOP candidates, in particular in Florida. [....]





[E]ven Li would not say he agrees with Trump's words. "I wish he didn't say that, because it could cause some racists in the country to misread it," Li said, echoing the concern raised by Alcindor. "I disagree with that if [that is] the result."





Li said he is bothered by some Americans tendency to confuse "Chinese-American" with "Chinese" and is concerned that Trump's words won't help.