March 5, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Fox News host Sean Hannity "tailored his shows" based on suggestions from Paul Manafort: FBI memos (IGOR DERYSH, MARCH 4, 2020, Salon)
Gates and Manafort, who were longtime business partners before joining the Trump campaign, were later indicted in connection to their overseas work for Russian-backed politicians in Ukraine.Gates told investigators that Hannity and Manafort had a "good relationship" and that the Fox News host was a "Trump supporter who publicly applauded Manafort's hiring.""During the campaign, Hannity tailored his shows to the agenda Manafort suggested," the FBI memo said. "Hannity called himself a 'pundit,' not a journalist."
AKA: in-kind contributions
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 5, 2020 12:00 AM