March 4, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Feds: Mystery witness will implicate 'Putin's chef' in election interference (JOSH GERSTEIN, 03/04/2020, Politico)
U.S. prosecutors say they have a witness who will directly implicate a Russian businessman known as "Putin's chef" in schemes to carry out election interference overseas.The mystery witness is prepared to testify at a criminal trial set to open in Washington next month in a case special counsel Robert Mueller brought accusing three Russian companies and 13 Russian individuals of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a prosecutor declared at a recent court hearing.The anticipated testimony will focus on the most prominent Russian national charged in the indictment, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a St. Petersburg restaurateur who enjoys close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and who has expanded his business empire to become a key contractor for the Russian military.
