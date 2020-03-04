THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

U.S. prosecutors say they have a witness who will directly implicate a Russian businessman known as "Putin's chef" in schemes to carry out election interference overseas.





The mystery witness is prepared to testify at a criminal trial set to open in Washington next month in a case special counsel Robert Mueller brought accusing three Russian companies and 13 Russian individuals of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a prosecutor declared at a recent court hearing.



