THE THREAT TO VLAD/DONALD:

Reporting on the U.S. elections for Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24, Alyona Pivkina made a gesture of surprise and said: "Suddenly, Biden surged ahead." The revelation was followed by an awkward moment of silence between Pivkina and the seemingly stunned host of the news broadcast.





The pro-Kremlin newspaper Vzglyad complained that Biden "rose from the ashes like a phoenix," prevailing "in spite of the corruption scandals" that have long been alleged and cultivated by the Russians--and the Republicans--concerning his son, Hunter, and his own activities in Ukraine.





With notable irritation, Vzglyad griped about Joe Biden's state primary victories in North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Alabama, claiming that the pro-Biden votes in rural states were secured by "rednecks, who shoot skunks for fun, bowl, beat their wives and associate the word 'socialist' with the communist threat." The newspaper bitterly surmised that through Biden's anticipated nomination, the U.S. elites won yet another Cold War against socialism.





Much like the Russians, Senate Republicans were caught off guard and visibly disappointed by Biden's resurgence as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.