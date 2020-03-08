THE SNOWFLAKERY OF THE rIGHT:





The Democrat to Republican disparity can be accounted for without the resorting to conspiracies. In a 2010 paper published by John Hopkins University, graduate students Ethan Fosse, Neil Gross and Catherine Cheng (who are all now professors in the social sciences) conducted a field experiment that included so-called "secret shopper" methods that sought to find political bias against conservatives within the American professoriate. Not only did they discover no bias that impacts professorial hires, they also found that much of the disparity can indeed be explained by lifestyle choices and disposition.





In step with their findings, a 2007 study conducted by social scientists Matthew and April Woessner discovered that conservative and right-leaning students are significantly more likely to major in professional fields (such as business and M.B.A. tracks) and away from the academic path. Indeed, the Woessners found that "only 9 percent of the far left and 18 percent of liberals major in professional fields, as compared to 33 percent of conservatives and 37 percent of the far right."





Additionally, their study reports that students who major in the humanities or other related non-professional fields are typically more liberal and are more likely to consider a PhD program than their conservative peers.





The disparity in higher education between left-leaning and right-leaning professors is not a simple result of discriminatory actions by universities. Personal lifestyle choices and psychological dispositions can account for a significant part of the disparity. Amid all the outrage and hyperbolic narratives of discrimination against conservatives in higher ed, we would do well to keep that in mind.