THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

A study conducted by the Scripps Research Institute conclusively demonstrates that the virus causing the global pandemic: SARS-CoV-2 and the disease called COVID-19 is of natural origin. [...]





Unfortunately, senior figures based in both China and the U.S. have been posting 'fake news' about either the origins of the coronavirus or inferring that the virus is some kind of biological warfare weapon.





Take, for example, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has repeatedly claimed that the U.S. military brought coronavirus to Wuhan, albeit without providing any evidence (as ABC News has reported). In addition to this, China's ambassador to South Africa has tweeted that the virus was not necessarily "made in China". Again, no scientific evidence has been provided to support this assertion.



