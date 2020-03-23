THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

March 23, 2020
Essential Science: Coronavirus was not genetically engineered (TIM SANDLE, 3/23/20, Digital Journal)
A study conducted by the Scripps Research Institute conclusively demonstrates that the virus causing the global pandemic: SARS-CoV-2 and the disease called COVID-19 is of natural origin. [...]Unfortunately, senior figures based in both China and the U.S. have been posting 'fake news' about either the origins of the coronavirus or inferring that the virus is some kind of biological warfare weapon.Take, for example, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has repeatedly claimed that the U.S. military brought coronavirus to Wuhan, albeit without providing any evidence (as ABC News has reported). In addition to this, China's ambassador to South Africa has tweeted that the virus was not necessarily "made in China". Again, no scientific evidence has been provided to support this assertion.In the U.S., many far-right political movements have attempted to use the coronavirus pandemic as a means to propagate various theories relating to societal collapse, biblical rapture, or even the beginning of a race war (The Guardian presents a round-up of these movements and the ideas they are professing).
