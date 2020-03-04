THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

With the threat of far-right terrorism becoming increasingly globalised, the new report from the Henry Jackson Society analysing three far-right manifestos produced in 2019 is extremely timely. These documents - authored by suspected far-right terrorists Brenton Tarrant, John Earnest, and Patrick Crusius - while incorporating some familiar theories, also contain themes which suggest that the ideological complexities associated with contemporary far-right terrorism have been somewhat neglected.





What binds together the documents are classic white replacement theories, which are gaining serious traction in the online space. At the heart of these theories is the belief that white people of European heritage are being 'replaced' in parts of Europe, North America, and Australasia - in both a socio-demographic and socio-cultural sense. While Tarrant, an Australian, fleshes out that his parents are of English, Scottish, and Irish stock, Earnest, an American - referring to his "magnificent bloodline" - emphasises that he is of English, Irish, and Nordic heritage.





Elements of the far-right are also of the view that these processes of change have been deliberately engineered by mainstream pro-diversity politicians who kowtow to a multiculturalist ideology and the principle of 'cultural enrichment'. Earnest, in his aggressively anti-Semitic manifesto titled An Open Letter, blames an all-powerful international Jewry for "the meticulously planned genocide of the European race". This is supposedly attempted through a number of methods, such as bankrolling pro-immigration mainstream political parties.



