THE PROTO-YANG GANG

March 27, 2020
Learning the Wrong Lessons from Reform Conservatism (TANNER GREER, March 17, 2020, National Review)
The phrase "reform conservatives" is most closely associated with the people who staffed or wrote for the Conservative Reform Network (also called the YG Network) in the early 2010s, which includes both Ponnuru and Levin. In this piece I will also lump outsiders who shared the general vision of this Beltway clique but had no formal ties to it (for example, Michael Lotus and James Bennett's America 3.0 remains the most compelling statement of the basic reformocon vision I have read, though neither author ever adopted the title "reformocon") in with them. The movement was first and foremost a response to the victories of Barack Obama and the failures of the Bush presidency. The central tenet of the reformocons was that the then-existing conservative consensus was three decades behind the times. A conservatism fit to 21st-century conditions demanded more than rewarmed platitudes from the Reagan era. There was an implicit generational lens to this critique: Almost all of the reformocons hailed from Generation X, and many explicitly portrayed their ideas an attempt to seize intellectual terrain from fogey old Boomers frozen in a past forever gone. Their job was to take the energy that Republican defeats and the Tea Party revolt had poured into conservative politics and channel it into a more coherent, practical, and forward-looking framework of ideas and policies.This framework began with the recognition that American political elites generally, and Republican elites in particular, had become economically and socially isolated from the mass of the American people. This isolation caused the GOP's governing class to miss the obvious: Married couples, not corporate suits and financiers, are the natural constituency of any conservative movement, and the actual backbone of Republican electoral success. Policy should strengthen families and encourage family formation. The disintegration of family life among the working classes was the greatest disaster to befall post-war America. This disaster was matched in scale by two other challenges, each of which threatened to unwind the fabric of American society. The first was the deteriorating economic security of middle-class families, who were forced to take on enormous debt and then defer marriage, children, and other joyous things to have any hope of holding place in America's meritocratic hunger games. The second was the slow death of American civic society. This collapse in social capital left the American people isolated, atomized, and lonely. Such a people lack resilience. As the reaching social and economic policies of the Obama presidency vividly demonstrated, such a people will also inevitably turn to the federal government as the first solution to their ills.To renew American society, then, Republicans needed to empower normal Americans to solve their own problems without interference from or reliance on federal power. The reformocons favored what some of them called "decentralization" and others termed "subsidiarity": Whenever possible, problems that the federal government managed should be handled instead by state governments (or in Lotus and Bennet's more interesting formulation, compacts of states). Many things that state governments do would in turn be handed over to cities or to civic organizations and private enterprise. This would effectively end many national culture-war controversies. Tribe blue would be free do its thing in blue territory, and tribe red the same in its. Items of concern that could not be pushed downward would be evaluated according to two standards: Will this help or will this hinder middle- and working-class families? Will this help or will this hinder a renaissance in American civic life?This last question is important. In the reformocon worldview, decentralizing meant not just devolving the federal government downward but building local communities upward. As Levin wrote for National Review in 2014:The premise of conservatism has always been . . . that what matters most about society happens in the space between the individual and the state -- the space occupied by families, communities, civic and religious institutions, and the private economy. . . . Creating, sustaining, and protecting that space and helping all Americans take part in what happens there are among the foremost purposes of government.That was the reformocon vision for making America good again. It was a glorious vision -- a glorious vision rendered inert.
It is not that the vision is inert, but that as it is increasingly embraced by those who are not of the right, negative partisanship makes conservatives leary of espousing their own ideas. Of course, even at their height, they were reluctant to accept that the greatest tool for decentralization is to be found in the central government's capacity to distribute wealth.
Beyond the crisis, there's a strong case for a Universal Basic income (Alan Lockey, 3/27/20, CapX)
This is not the time to prosecute the case against austerity again, but one upshot of a high employment recession was how the injustice and inadequacy of our welfare settlement was largely shielded from wider political attention. Suffice to say, the Coronvirus recession will not follow that path - data published yesterday on the US economy showed the largest rise in unemployment registrations in American history and by a huge margin too. That is but one straw in the wind of course and our economic response is certainly more advanced. Nevertheless, a lot of British workers have already lost jobs and despite the Chancellor's efforts, that trend that will surely continue. Ignoring systemic welfare reform, even in the medium-term, will not be an option this time.You could hear the faintest acknowledgement of this in Rishi Sunak's suggestion yesterday that the self-employed and employee tax regimes need better harmonisation. But if we are to look again at the tax side of this equation we must also acknowledge how the self-employed lack the same pension, sickness and family leave entitlements as employees. 'Portable benefit' options that integrate these entitlements with workers who lack an employer to distribute them do exist, with trade unions often providing the intermediary infrastructure. But the truth is even these solutions would work better in a world where we all enjoyed a minimum entitlement to fall back upon in times of crisis.Welfare universalism is not a new idea. Nor, to be blunt, is it a cheap one. Yet in a swoop, it does away with the punitive conditionality and pettifogging bureaucracy that have ruled roughshod over poorer people's lives this past decade and which curtail the Chancellor's responsiveness now. It also, as we reminded ourselves when clapping for the NHS last night, speaks to an "all in it together" solidarity that healthy societies need, both in crisis and beyond.When we finally get through this, the Government should embrace it and explore a universal basic income.
Defining the project: The Third Way is easy to poke fun at, but without some ideological framework politics will degenerate into faction and fixing (Tony Wright, October 20, 1998, The Prospect)
Like Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair is not much interested in ideas. But, like her also, he knows that ideas matter in politics. They chart a course, provide a narrative and rally the troops. So Blair wants some. He encourages those who trade in them. Intellectuals are summoned to Downing Street. Potential themes are market-tested. Friendly thinkers are nourished. The project is to define the Project-in a way which has some chance of becoming public currency.Enter the Third Way, today's candidate for this role. [...]As Giddens whisks us briskly through the issues, each one is given the Third Way synthesis. Mix individualism and collectivism, market and state, private and public, right and left. Forget about the old antagonisms. The new politics is pick-n'-mix. The question is whether this provides the basis for a modern progressivism of the centre left.Giddens is persuasive that it does, although all the issues he touches on-from globalisation to welfare, environment and the family-are offered as no more than trailers for work still to be done. It really is open season for the think-tankers, and even political theorists. The challenge is to synthesise without being synthetic.The Third Way is necessarily radical, although as Giddens points out "the equation between being on the left and being radical no longer stands up, if it ever did." It is about finding ways to harness a capitalist market economy-to which there is no alternative-to a politics of individual "emancipation" as Giddens describes it. This means an active role for a clever state enabling individuals to cope with social change, but more through new kinds of partnership than through a traditional collectivism.
Likewise, the fact that Tony Blair, Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama were just heirs to Margaret Thatcher and Augusto Pinochet is why the Left can not embrace it's own policy goals if they are cast as making the citizenry independent via the central state.
