March 25, 2020
THE PRO-CHOICE MOVEMENT:
Fox News' Brit Hume: "Entirely reasonable" for elderly to risk getting coronavirus to save economy (MATTHEW ROZSA, MARCH 25, 2020, Salon)
After all, they're just a bunch of cells...Brit Hume told his Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson that it was "an entirely reasonable viewpoint" to propose that older Americans risk their lives in order to save the economy. And the network's senior political analyst suggested that anyone who disagrees does so because they dislike President Donald Trump.
