THE PRINCIPLED UNCERTAIN:

Icelandic data -- they are trying to sample a significant percentage of their population -- suggest an asymptomatic rate of about 50 percent. To be clear, none of those results are conclusive and they all might be wrong. (And we should work much harder on producing better data.) But so far there is no particular reason to think those estimates are wrong, other than general uncertainty. You would have to argue that the asymptomatic cases usually test as negative, and while that is possible again there is no particular reason to expect that. It should not be your default view.





Marc Lipitsch put it bluntly:





The idea that covid is less severe than seasonal flu is inconsistent with data and with the fact that an epidemic just gathering steam can overwhelm ICU capacity in a rich country like Italy or China.





So I give this scenario of a very low fatality rate some chance of being true, but again you ought not to believe it.