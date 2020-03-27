March 27, 2020

THE ORANGE CEILING:

Fox News Poll: Biden leads Trump, wins high marks for female VP pledge (Dana Blanton, 3/27/20,  Fox News)

Former Vice President Joe Biden bests President Donald Trump by nine points in a 2020 ballot test, in the first Fox News Poll since Biden became the de facto Democratic nominee.

In a head-to-head presidential matchup, Biden is up by 49-40 percent over Trump, a lead that is outside the poll's margin of sampling error.

