March 26, 2020
THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS IS THE ABSENCE OF HILLARY:
Turnout in the 2020 Democratic Primary: Some Clues for the Fall (J. Miles Coleman, March 26, 2020, Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball)
-- With very few exceptions, statewide turnout in the 2020 Democratic primary has been higher than 2016.-- Suburban areas have seen some of the sharpest turnout increases -- though these areas tend to have higher population growth, they've also trended blue in general elections, perhaps a positive indicator for Democrats looking to the fall.-- Meanwhile, some rural areas that have been trending away from Democrats in places like North Carolina and Oklahoma saw turnout lag behind 2016.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2020 12:00 AM