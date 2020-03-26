March 26, 2020

THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS IS THE ABSENCE OF HILLARY:

Turnout in the 2020 Democratic Primary: Some Clues for the Fall (J. Miles Coleman,  March 26, 2020, Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball)

-- With very few exceptions, statewide turnout in the 2020 Democratic primary has been higher than 2016.

-- Suburban areas have seen some of the sharpest turnout increases -- though these areas tend to have higher population growth, they've also trended blue in general elections, perhaps a positive indicator for Democrats looking to the fall.

-- Meanwhile, some rural areas that have been trending away from Democrats in places like North Carolina and Oklahoma saw turnout lag behind 2016.

