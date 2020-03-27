March 27, 2020

THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

IDF, cops condemn settler attack on troops as 'serious terror attack' (JUDAH ARI GROSS and JACOB MAGID, 3/27/20, Times of Israel)

Senior Israeli officials on Friday denounced the firebombing of a Border Police jeep outside the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar earlier that morning, with IDF generals referring to the incident as a "serious terror attack," while government ministers refrained from such a designation, condemning it instead as an "act of violence."

Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the attack -- in which three firebombs were thrown at the vehicle -- as a "double crime" as the police are involved in the country's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

