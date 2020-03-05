THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Russia's state-sponsored messaging about Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign was more neutral in the fall.





But over the past six weeks, this coverage has shifted to mirror pro-Sanders talking points first used in the last presidential campaign, said Clint Watts of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, who has been monitoring Russian interference continuously.[...]





While monitoring coverage on Russian news agencies RT and Sputnik, Watts has noticed an ongoing trend: While most coverage remains neutral, Sanders receives substantially better coverage than his opponents.





According to figures released by Watts' organization, Sanders received a higher percentage of positive coverage -- more than 2 1/2 times -- than any other Democratic candidate, and even more than President Trump.





And, Watts adds, "the important part is that they [the two networks] have been more negative about everyone else."