March 5, 2020
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
What do far-right terrorists actually believe?: The far-right's idea of an international white identity is at odds with mainstream patriotism. (PAUL STOTT, 5th March 2020, spiked)
Another counterintuitive finding was that the authors of these manifestos are not patriots or even nationalists. They are white separatists, followers of an ideology obsessed by race and rooted in a transnational white identity, besieged by conspiracies they cannot control and by environmental Armageddon.When we listen to woke academics and activists talking about 'whiteness', we see the flipside of the coin in the far right. Indeed, who else proclaims the existence of a 'white' identity except the worst elements on the left and the worst elements of the right?
Donald and Bernie are united most by their hatred of America as it is,
