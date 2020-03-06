THE HYPNOTIST:

Alex Garland, who wrote and directed every installment of this movie (let's call it that) has deep roots in the sci-fantasy world, having written two memorable Danny Boyle films (including the great Sunshine), the mega-dystopian Never Let Me Go, the comic-book adaptation Dread, and two films that he also directed, both unforgettable: Ex Machina and Annihilation.





With Devs, Garland takes on one of the oldest philosophical disputes--the one between determinism and randomness. You remember:





Determinism: "Every action in this world is predetermined, why worry?"





Randomness: "No, free will exists--let me demonstrate with this punch in your face."





Determinism: "I knew you were going to do that."





Variations on this conundrum have launched many a sci-fi story, but probably never at such painstaking length as in Devs. This could be a problem for some viewers, who might find the movie's measured, trance-like pace to be simply too slow (and indeed, there are an awful lot of lingering aerial shots of freeways and forests, and some scenes that may have been given a little too much room to breathe--they feel as if they were shot underwater). But still, the rich, hypnotic spell that Garland casts is hard to deny.