THE DRUBBING OUR DALLIANCE WITH RACISM HAS EARNED US:





Joe Biden's remarkable change of fortune in the presidential race is coinciding with Senate Democrats' growing optimism that they can win control of the upper chamber in this year's elections. Those hopes had dimmed when Bernie Sanders emerged as a leading contender to become the party's presidential nominee. With the current likelihood of a mainstream candidate leading the ticket, however, Democrats are growing bullish on their chances to win races in GOP-leaning states like Arizona and North Carolina.





It's hard to overstate the difference a week makes. While much of the coverage of Sanders's downballot impact focused on Democrats' House majority being threatened, he was making it even harder for Senate Democrats to compete in swing states. Nearly every vulnerable House Democrat had built up an independent brand and raised huge sums of money to insulate them from a worsening political environment. But in the Senate, Democrats are running a roster of fresh-faced recruits, many without much of a political record to lean on. Several leading candidates who didn't proclaim their opposition to Sanders found themselves on the receiving end of effective Republican attack ads.





Now the tables are turned. President Trump is looking like more of a liability for swing-state Republican senators than Biden is for Democratic challengers. In the three most critical Senate battlegrounds--Arizona, Maine, and North Carolina--Trump trails Biden, according to new public polling. Those same public surveys show Democratic Senate challengers leading the Republican incumbents.