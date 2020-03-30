THE CHINESE CURE? OR THE WUHAN RECOVERY?:

The city at the center of China's virus outbreak was reopening for business Monday after authorities lifted more of the controls that locked downs tens of millions of people for two months. "I want to revenge shop," one excited customer declared as she traversed one of Wuhan's major shopping streets,





Customers were still scarce, though, as those who did venture out were greeted by shop employees who wore masks and carried signs that told them to "keep a safe distance."





Among them was this teacher, who was visiting her family when most access to the city of 11 million was suspended Jan. 23 to stem the coronavirus spread.





"I'm so excited, I want to cry," said the woman, who gave only her English name Kat as she eyed the wares in the Chuhe Hanjie pedestrian mall.





"After two months trapped at home, I want to jump," she added, jumping up and down excitedly.




