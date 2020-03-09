March 9, 2020
THE CHEETO CEILING:
Biden Holds Primary Lead; Dems Have Edge in General (Monmouth University, 3/09/20)
Michigan primary voters repeat the mantra of Democratic voters across the country - 57% say beating Trump is more important to their vote than any policy issue. Another 25% say electability is about as important as their top policy concern while 16% say it is less important than issue alignment. Among those who say beating Trump is their top priority, 60% support Biden and 25% support Sanders. Among primary voters who do not make electability their top priority, Sanders (50%) is preferred over Biden (40%)."With Trump in office now, electability is certainly more of a factor for Michigan Democrats than it was four years ago," said Murray.Looking ahead to November, both of the probable Democratic nominees hold narrow leads among registered voters over Trump in a crucial state the Republican won by 10,704 votes four years ago. Biden holds a 48% to 41% edge over the incumbent while Sanders has a similar 46% to 41% lead.
