Although conspiratorial claims by Wiles often target foreigners and LGBTQ people, he rarely misses an opportunity to include Jews. On February 14 he claimed that the transgender rights movement was "a Zionist plot" involving "putting specific things in food, in drink" in order to "make all of humanity androgynous."





Wiles is also an avid supporter of President Donald Trump and once insisted that impeachment proceedings against the president were part of a "Jew coup," warning that the actions would lead to a "civil war."





TruNews received press credentials during Trump's January visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and have claimed several other invitations from the White House.