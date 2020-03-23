THE ART OF THE DEAL:





The bigger picture here is Pelosi signaling to Republicans that if they don't like what Schumer is proposing, they will still have to deal with her down the line when the House takes up the Senate bill. Pelosi's bill reads like a mission statement for how Democrats might govern in this crisis if they weren't constrained by a Republican Senate and president. It calls for coronavirus treatment to be free for patients, further bolstering unemployment insurance, directing $40 billion to states to help stabilize schools and universities, student loan forgiveness, funding for the homeless, and helping boost states' vote-by-mail capacity.





"Because of the Senate Democrats, progress has been made. We urge the Senate to move closer to the values in the Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act," Pelosi said in a statement ahead of her press conference.