March 12, 2020
THE ADULT IN THE ROOM:
Coronavirus: Greta Thunberg urges climate protesters to avoid large gatherings (The Local, 12 March 2020)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has mobilised millions of young people across the globe, asked fellow campaigners to avoid mass protests in a bid to help halt the spread of the coronavirus.She said her "Fridays for Future" movement would organise online strikes instead.The Swedish activist warned her followers it was vital they listened to the advice of health experts who have advised people to avoid large public gatherings to slow down the spread of the virus which has infected more than 125,000 people worldwide.
