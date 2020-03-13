March 13, 2020
THAT WOULD BE BECAUSE HE'S A CONGENITAL LIAR:
MAJORITY OF AMERICANS DON'T TRUST DONALD TRUMP TO TELL TRUTH ABOUT CORONAVIRUS THREAT: POLL (JAMES WALKER, 3/13/20, Newsweek)
The latest survey from Yahoo! News and YouGov found that 53 percent of polled U.S. adults did not have faith in the president to tell the truth about the threat of the new coronavirus, while a third of those polled said they trusted the commander-in-chief.A further 14 percent of the 1,635 U.S. adults polled said they were "not sure" whether they trusted Trump on the matter.
Half of the rest are buying cures from Alex Jones.
