THAT WAS EASY:





Hubei province said Tuesday that travel restrictions on the capital city of Wuhan will be removed starting Apr. 8, which would end a lockdown that began on Jan. 23.





The virus first emerged in the city in late December, and has since killed more than 2,500 people there. That means Wuhan alone accounted for nearly 80% of the country's total deaths of more than 3,200. [...]

New confirmed virus cases in China have dwindled in the last several days, with all or the majority now attributed to travelers returning from overseas.





Travel restrictions for the rest of Hubei province will be lifted starting Wednesday, while schools will remain closed until further notice, according to an online announcement.



