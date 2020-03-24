March 24, 2020
THAT WAS EASY:
China to lift lockdown on Wuhan city, the epicenter of its coronavirus outbreak (Evelyn Cheng, 3/24/20, CNBC)
Hubei province said Tuesday that travel restrictions on the capital city of Wuhan will be removed starting Apr. 8, which would end a lockdown that began on Jan. 23.The virus first emerged in the city in late December, and has since killed more than 2,500 people there. That means Wuhan alone accounted for nearly 80% of the country's total deaths of more than 3,200. [...]New confirmed virus cases in China have dwindled in the last several days, with all or the majority now attributed to travelers returning from overseas.Travel restrictions for the rest of Hubei province will be lifted starting Wednesday, while schools will remain closed until further notice, according to an online announcement.In another sign that the virus appears to be under control in China, Shanghai announced Monday that beginning Tuesday, the city's emergency response level to the coronavirus will be lowered by a notch -- down from the most severe level. Zhejiang, the third-largest province by exports, also lowered its emergency response level on Tuesday by one notch.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 24, 2020 12:00 AM