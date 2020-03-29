March 29, 2020
THAT DOESN'T END WELL:
Brazil's Bolsonaro makes life-or-death gamble on coronavirus (DAVID BILLER, 3/29/20, Times of Israel)
"The Brazilian needs to be studied. He doesn't catch anything. You see a guy jumping into sewage, diving in, right? Nothing happens to him. I think a lot of people were already infected in Brazil, weeks or months ago, and they already have the antibodies that help it not proliferate," Bolsonaro said. "I'm hopeful that's really a reality."
