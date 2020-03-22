March 22, 2020
THANKS, UR!:
This Is How 19 Russia Aircraft Were Shot Down In Syria In 4 Years: That's a lot of aircraft against an unsophisticated enemy. (Sebastien Roblin, 3/22/20, National Interest)
[T]he air campaign has cost the Russian military at least nineteen manned aircraft (eleven helicopters and eight airplanes) between 2015-2018, leading to the deaths of twenty-three crew and thirty-seven passengers.For comparison, between 2014 and 2020, the U.S. military lost two aircraft in anti-ISIS operations in Syria: an F-16 jet in 2014 due to an accident shortly after takeoff and a V-22 tilt-rotor in a hard landing in 2017.
Luring Vlad into the quagmire would have been genius had it been intentional.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2020 8:39 AM