March 25, 2020
THANKS, NANCY!:
Ben Sasse: Coronavirus Bill Would Promote Unemployment Over Full Paychecks (JOHN MCCORMACK, March 25, 2020, National Review)
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has hailed the unemployment-benefits provision in the coronavirus economic relief bill as paying furloughed and unemployed workers their full salaries for four months, but several GOP senators are sounding the alarm that in some cases unemployment benefits would exceed full salaries of workers and therefore encourage unemployment.
