THANKS, MARTIN:

Finland was once again crowned as the world's happiest country, extending its lead over Denmark and Switzerland, according to a United Nations-affiliated research network.





Finnish contentment stems from high levels of trust, which also underpins solid rankings across the rest of the Nordic region, the Sustainable Development Solutions Network said in the World Happiness Report on Friday.





Reliable and extensive welfare benefits, low corruption, and well-functioning democracy and state institutions are also key, as are a high sense of autonomy and freedom reported by their citizens.