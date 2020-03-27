TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:

Frugal innovation is the need of the hour in the U.S., with the economy decimated by coronavirus. U.S. firms need a frugal and agile mind-set to not only survive during the current health crisis but also to innovate for success in the recessionary post-coronavirus word. A drastically new world where cost-conscious customers will seek more value for less.





Sadly, corporate America is ill-equipped to innovate frugally and flexibly. Indeed, frugal innovation, which emphasizes speed, agility, and affordability, is the antithesis of how corporate America innovates, instead relying on insular R&D labs, big budgets, and rigid go-to-market processes. [...]





2. REUSE EXISTING RESOURCES





Rather than reinvent the wheel, companies must reuse and repurpose widely available resources (technologies, data, assets) to generate more value. For example, when GE Healthcare engineers developed a low-cost portable ECG device, the MAC 400, that is sturdy enough for use in rural India, they didn't create a new printer from scratch. Instead, they adapted a printer used in buses to print tickets and integrated it into the MAC 400.



