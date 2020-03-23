TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:

Even as many Americans are increasingly seeing gas prices at the pump under $2 a gallon, the drop could soon steepen. That's particularly true in the Great Lakes region, where prices could soon be 99 cents a gallon at hundreds of gas stations.





Here's how Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, figures that: The Chicago spot price, the reference point for prices in surrounding states, has plummeted to 34 cents a gallon. It's a nickel to a dime higher in other regions and 52 cents on the West Coast. Add on gas taxes, he says, and you're getting close to where retail prices could soon be.