March 18, 2020
TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:
Oil plummets 26% to 18-year low as global price war escalates (Carmen Reinicke, Mar. 18, 2020, Markets Insider)
Oil prices plunged yet again on Wednesday, shedding as much as 26% and falling to an 18-year low. The losses came as the resource battles a coronavirus-driven demand slowdown, as well as the continued escalation of a global price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 26%, to $20.06 per barrel.
