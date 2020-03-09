March 9, 2020
TAX OIL, CRUSH VLAD AND THE SA'UDS:
The Russian ruble fell to a four-year low after oil prices collapsed following a breakup of talks between OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and Moscow.The ruble tumbled early on March 9 by 5 percent to 72.72 against the U.S. dollar, the worst rate since early 2016.Meanwhile, oil prices crashed 20 percent in opening trading on March 9 as concerns of an oversupply in the market resurfaced after the so-called OPEC+ grouping, which includes Russia and Kazakhstan, failed to reach an agreement in Vienna last week on extending output cuts to bolster prices.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 9, 2020 12:00 AM