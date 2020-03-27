March 27, 2020
SURVIVING THE XI-TRUMP PANDEMIC:Presumably we're all consuming mass amounts of media. Got any suggestions?
TV:
Tiger King on Netflix is bat scat crazy, but compelling viewing
Books:
The Goblin Emperor has all the politics of Game of Thrones without the naughty bits
and S.C. Gwynne's Hymns of the Republic offers a tremendous corrective for those who romanticize the Civil War.
Podcasts:
The Remnant with Jonah Goldberg is always good, this recent one in particular
and The Rewatchables, from the Ringer, is entertaining (though profane)
Movies:
they recently did The Edge of Tomorrow and even The Wife and Daughter enjoyed viewing the film. But the best movie I've seen in years was Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Music:
Becky Buller is a terrific Bluegrass artist;
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 27, 2020 11:42 AM