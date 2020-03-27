March 27, 2020

SURVIVING THE XI-TRUMP PANDEMIC:

Presumably we're all consuming mass amounts of media.  Got any suggestions?


TV:

Tiger King on Netflix is bat scat crazy, but compelling viewing

and it's a great time to do the Morse, Lewis, Endeavour rotation.

Books:

The Goblin Emperor has all the politics of Game of Thrones without the naughty bits

and S.C. Gwynne's Hymns of the Republic offers a tremendous corrective for those who romanticize the Civil War.

Podcasts:

The Remnant with Jonah Goldberg is always good, this recent one in particular

and The Rewatchables, from the Ringer, is entertaining (though profane)

Movies:

they recently did The Edge of Tomorrow and even The Wife and Daughter enjoyed viewing the film. But the best movie I've seen in years was Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Music:

Becky Buller is a terrific Bluegrass artist;





