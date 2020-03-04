SO MUCH FOR DELUSIONS OF BLAXODUS:

On Tuesday night Joe Biden engineered one of the most monumental political comebacks in the history of party primaries. The scale of his Super Tuesday rout over three well-funded and hyper-organized Democrats -- Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, and Elizabeth Warren -- has no comparison.





Biden won every state in the South by double digits: Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Oklahoma. He won Minnesota, the only contest in the Midwest, by 9 points. He narrowly won Texas. In the northeast he won Massachusetts, the home state of Elizabeth Warren and remained competitive in Maine, where the race was still too close to call but where Biden had a slight lead.





Sanders won similarly lopsided victories in his home state of Vermont and Utah, the two smallest prizes of the day, and in Colorado. Sanders did best in California, where as of late Tuesday, he was up by almost 10 points, but not enough for a delegate blowout. By the end of the night the most unthinkable outcome started to seem likely: Biden may be the delegate leader when all the votes are counted.



